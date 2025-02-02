Major NL Powerhouse Trying to Get Dylan Cease in Trade From Padres: Report
The San Diego Padres have received calls regarding a trade for starting pitcher Dylan Cease. While Cease is one of San Diego's top pitchers, his departure could help the organization cut $14 million in payroll.
The New York Mets have interest in acquiring Cease and could snag the right-hander from the Padres, if president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is willing to let him go. MLB insider Jon Heyman provides an update regarding a potential trade for Cease between the two National League teams.
"The Mets showed they don’t like long-term deals for pitchers when they didn’t pursue Max Fried or Corbin Burnes, but they’ve been trying for Padres rental ace Dylan Cease (and presumably would also consider rotation mate Michael King," Heyman wrote.
While Michael King has emerged as a trade candidate, Cease is the pitcher the Padres are more likely to trade away since he is owed more money next season.
The Mets are looking to add an established arm to the rotation after losing starting pitcher Luis Severino this winter. The Queens organization was able to retain starting pitcher Sean Manaea, but are likely to lose Jose Quintana as well. Therefore, the Mets will not have two of the three starting pitchers who helped get them to the postseason.
Cease sported a 3.47 ERA with a 14-11 record in his first season with the Padres, making him a good fit for the Mets. However, the NL powerhouse isn't the only team talking to the Padres about the right-hander.
The Chicago Cubs are also interested in Cease, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi.
"The Padres are bumping up against much more of a payroll restriction now more than they had a year ago, which is the impetus to at least gage interest in both Dylan Cease and Michael King as a way to bring some younger, less expensive talent," Jon Morosi said on MLB Network. "And also potentially, payroll flexibility to add free agents who might have their price tags dropping in the last days of the offseason.
