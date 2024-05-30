Manny Machado Has Interesting Analogy for Padres' 2024 Season
The San Diego Padres are in the thick of contention as June approaches. The team holds a 30-29 record and currently are third in the competitive National League West. They should be expected to take part in the Wild Card race come late summer.
Even while the Padres appear to be in a better spot this year than in 2023, they've certainly had their share of ups and downs. One series they're defeating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 or the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1, but in another they're getting swept by the lowly Colorado Rockies or blown out 9-1 in a game against the Miami Marlins.
Padres third baseman Manny Machado compared this season's journey to a roller coaster.
“I think every year in baseball, it’s a roller coaster,” Machado said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s ups and downs. There’s good, there’s bad, there’s a lot in between. … It’s a ride, and you’ve just got to enjoy it every single moment. You ride the highs, and you ride the lows just as much as you ride the highs. But the roller coaster hasn’t been so bumpy. It’s been riding pretty pretty smoothly so far. There’s been a little bit of up, a little bit of down. But it’s been riding pretty consistent.”
While every team will have some off days or rough stretches during a season as long as MLB's, it can still be maddening to watch the Padres play poorly against an opponent that should give them an easy win after just defeating one of the top teams in the league.
Thankfully, the Padres have gotten enough wins against strong teams to cope with their disappointing losses against some of the league's worst. Still, to put themselves well above .500 and even contend for the division title, they'll need to secure those easy wins more consistently.