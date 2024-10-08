Manny Machado Responds to Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Calling Out His 'Disrespectful' Actions
On Monday, the rivalry between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers intensified as Dave Roberts accused Manny Machado of throwing a baseball at him during Game 2 of the NLDS.
According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Roberts claimed he noticed the throw after reviewing video footage and labeled Machado’s actions as “unsettling.”
In response to the situation, Machado was quick to shift the focus away from the incident.
Speaking with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, he emphasized his commitment to the team, saying, “I spoke about this last night after the game. I’ve already turned the page, and I’m just looking forward to playing in front of our fans tomorrow and preparing for another tough battle against a very good team.”
While a Dodgers team member confirmed that Machado’s throw was aimed at the section of the dugout nearest to home plate, footage from The Athletic shows the ball hitting the netting in front of Roberts before bouncing toward home plate.
Following the incident, umpire Tripp Gibson was seen approaching Machado, and the Dodgers have since submitted the video to Major League Baseball for review.
Roberts stated, “There was intent behind it. It didn’t almost hit me because there was a net. And that was very bothersome. If it was intended at me, I would be very — it’s pretty disrespectful. I don’t know his intent. I don’t want to speak for him. But I did see the video. And the ball was directed at me with something behind it.”
Machado, who previously played for Roberts and the Dodgers in 2018, confirmed to The Athletic that he threw the ball toward the Dodgers dugout but downplayed the intensity of the throw.
“Did Flaherty throw the ball hard at the other guy?” he asked, referencing Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty hitting Fernando Tatis Jr. in the preceding inning. “They can say whatever they want. I threw the ball like I always throw it into any dugout.”
The Padres appear to be fully embracing their role as the “villains” in this rivalry. By getting under the Dodgers’ skin, they could gain the psychological edge they need to secure a series victory.
As the playoffs continue, this added tension between the two teams promises to heighten the stakes on the field.