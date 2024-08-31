Manny Machado's Latest Home Run Ties Padres Legend On Career List
To say the San Diego Padres dominated the Tampa Bay Rays, scoring 10 runs in the first four innings. In the end, they beat Tampa Bay 13-5.
This win not only marked the Padres' return to Tropicana Field in eight years but also broke a seven-game losing streak that dated back to 2010.
“The [hunger] of the at-bats was really impressive,” manager Mike Shildt said. “Just the approach and the whole offensive machine, one through nine.”
Designated hitter Manny Machado was particularly hungry and played a major factor in the victory. He recorded three hits, two runs, four RBI, and one home run that put him in the annals of Padres' history.
With that homer, Machado hit his 161st home run with the Padres, tying San Diego legend Adrián González for the second-most home runs in franchise history.
“To be on that list in such a short period of time, it's awesome,” Machado said, per Brian Murphy of MLB.com. “Just to be on that same level, it's an honor.”
Now, Machado is just three dingers away from being the all-time Padres home run leader, a record currently held by Nate Colbert. And given his confidence, it's likely we'll see him take the title by the end of the season.
“My swing is where it needs to be," Machado said. "My body is feeling great, too. Just trying to be as consistent as I can possibly be.”
“He’s got such a balanced swing,” Shildt said. “He's got a good feel for what he's doing, and that swing allows him to be balanced and on time and then it allows him to be able to handle everything.”
Machado started his Major League Baseball after he was selected third overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2010 MLB Draft. After spending some time in the minor leagues, Machado was brought up to the majors on August 9, 2012.
Machado spent over six seasons with the Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018, helping take the team to the 2018 World Series.
In his time with the Orioles and the Dodgers, Machado had a .282 batting average with 513 RBI, 522 runs, and 175 home runs. He was a four-time MLB All-Star, won the Gold Glove Award twice, and won the Platinum Glove Award in 2013.
After a World Series appearance with Los Angeles, Machado entered free agency, signing a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres.
Since then, Machado has become an integral part of the Padres' lineup, maintaining a .275 batting average with 514 RBI, 459 runs, and the aforementioned 161 home runs. He has made an additional two All-Star appearances, took him the Silver Slugger Award in 2020, and was named All-MLB First-Team twice.
