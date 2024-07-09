Mike Shildt Calls Padres' Unlikely All-Star Outfield 'Pretty Special'
The San Diego Padres have a unique distinction in MLB this season: their entire outfield was selected to play in the 2024 All-Star game. Jurickson Profar, Jackson Merrill, and Fernando Tatis Jr. were all named to the All-Star team, an honor for the team and its outfield.
Tatis was previously an All-Star, so it's not too surprising to see him earn his second nod to the team, especially after he had a 17-game hit streak earlier this season.
Profar has proven to be one of the best surprises on any team this season, leading MLB in batting average at points despite not signing with the Padres until February.
Merrill, the rookie center fielder, has already beaten the odds. He made the All-Star team as a rookie despite switching positions just before making his MLB Debut.
Padres manager Mike Shildt reflected on both Profar and Merrill surprisingly becoming All-Stars this year.
“‘Pro’ was out there for a lot of clubs to sign and signed late …,” Shildt said, via Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “(Merrill had) a little bit of time in Double-A, Triple-A’s a rumor, comes here and immediately changes positions in spring training and goes and makes an All-Star team. That’s pretty special.”
Each member of the trio has earned his spot. Profar currently ranks third in MLB batting average, and is slashing .315/.408/.498 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs. Meanwhile Merrill is slashing .288/.322/.452 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. He was the National League Rookie of the Month in June.
Tatis is currently injured, but was slashing .279/.354/.468 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs when healthy, propelling him to his second All-Star nod.