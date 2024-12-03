Mike Shildt Hopes Padres Bring Back Jurickson Profar in Free Agency
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt doesn't want to see anyone else in left field next season except for Jurickson Profar.
Shildt made that clear during a recent interview on Foul Territory.
"This guy is a stone-cold killer, man," the manager said. "I love this cat. He has fun playing, plays the game respectfully but he is coming to beat you every single day and I just love his desire to win.
"Clearly, we hope we can get something done, he can come back and help us in 2025 and be on the Padres."
Profar is coming off a career year with San Diego proving that he is worth more than the one-year, $1 million deal he signed before the 2024 season.
The switch-hitting outfielder had a breakout season, setting personal records across nearly every offensive category. The 31-year-old hit a career-high 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs, both marking new single-season bests. He also posted an impressive .839 OPS and a .280 batting average, the highest marks of his MLB career, which began in 2012. Adding to his achievements, he earned his first MLB All-Star selection in 2024.
After parts of 11 seasons, Profar finally delivered on the superstar potential once anticipated from him.
This is exactly why the San Diego Padres should consider bringing him back.
The feeling is reportedly mutual as Profar expressed his desire to stay with the Padres after losing Game 5 of the National League Division Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"I'm a free agent now," Profar said. "But I want to be here. This team, I think they have all the things to win a World Series. Mike Shildt built a beautiful thing here. Hopefully, I'm part of it."
Despite his standout season, it’s crucial to keep his overall career in perspective. For much of his time in the majors, he has been a below-average hitter with modest power and speed. Turning 32 in Feb. 2025, this isn’t the story of a young player finally breaking through after early challenges.
Profar is likely to secure a deal surpassing his 2024 contract, but delaying his decision increases the risk of having to accept another discounted agreement.
However, he felt the love all season long and doesn't want to lose that feeling next season even if his season ended in a slump.
“I just like to win,” Profar said. “I totally feel like I needed to do more these playoffs. But that's how baseball goes. I'm going to work triple for next year.”
“But it's not totally in my hands,” he added. “They've got to want me, too.”