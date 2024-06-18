Mike Shildt Reveals His Concern Level With Struggling Padres
The San Diego Padres are on a four-game losing streak after getting swept by the New York Mets and losing their first game to the Philadelphia Phillies. These losses haven't necessarily been close, either. They've lost their last three games by at least four runs.
The Padres have notched more than two runs just once during their four-game losing streak, and starters Dylan Cease and Randy Vasquez greatly struggled in their most recent game, with each allowing at least six earned runs.
While the Padres are not looking great, manager Mike Shildt remains confident with no concerns about their current performance.
“Long term, zero,” Shildt said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I have no concern about this club at all. I have complete confidence. This too shall pass. … Today was the first game that’s really gotten away from us in almost all season. Right? Every game has been right there. And I have the privilege of seeing how this club goes about it, how they compete, their heart, their preparation, all the things. We’re in a stretch now where we’re just, we’re not getting it done. Now, I don’t want to say there’s no level of disappointment or frustration. That’s two different buckets. Right? Long-term concern, none, zero. I know we’re gonna end up right where we want to end up. And that is in October.”
That kind of confidence is certainly needed from a manager hoping for his team to make a mark in October, but the team has got to step it up, especially on the road. Road woes have defined the Padres recently; their entire four-game losing streak has come on the road.
While the Padres return home for seven games after their Phillies series, they will keep limiting themselves if they cannot get more road wins and play better in those games.