MLB Insider Doesn't Expect Ha-Seong Kim to Return to Padres
The World Series has concluded, and the Dodgers and Yankees, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, are now focused on the offseason.
Last year's Hot Stove discussions were largely shaped by two key players who ended up in Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This year, a new group of high-profile free agents are set to attract significant interest from various teams.
MLB.com highlights 25 free agents expected to make a major impact during this offseason.
When it comes to the San Diego Padres, Ha-Seong Kim is ranked No. 17 and has decided to opt out of his $8 million mutual option for 2025 ($2 million buyout).
Here is what Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote about the shortstop:
"Kim missed the final six weeks of the season with a right shoulder injury that required surgery, likely ending his four-year run in San Diego. A Gold Glove winner in 2023, Kim is the second-best shortstop available this offseason, and he should have suitors as long as the shoulder issue has been resolved."
Over the past three years, Kim has posted a batting line of .250/.336/.385, resulting in a wRC+ of 106, which means he has been six percent better than the league average offensively. During this period, he also swiped 72 bases and delivered above-average defensive performances at shortstop, second base, and third base.
However, his situation is complicated by a recent right labrum surgery, making his recovery timeline uncertain. It's been suggested that he might miss at least part of the beginning of the 2025 season.
Despite the injury, it's reasonable for him to decline his mutual option at a net value of $6 million. Players returning from injuries can still command significant contracts. For instance, Michael Conforto landed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Giants after missing an entire season, while Rhys Hoskins secured two years and $34 million from the Brewers following his own missed year. Both had the option to opt out after one season, but neither chose to do so.
So, Kim will head to free agency, where Feinsand doesn't expect him to return to San Diego when it's all said and done.