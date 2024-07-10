National League's Best Team Designates Former Padres Outfielder for Assignment
Former San Diego Padres outfielder David Dahl has been designated for assignment by the top team in the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Phillies announced the a flurry of transactions, including the move to cut Dahl, via Twitter/X on Tuesday:
The Phillies called up Dahl on June 3 from Triple-A Lehigh Valley; however, his time in the big leagues was less than ideal. In 19 games with the Phillies, Dahl slashed .207/.242/.397 with a .639 OPS with a 33.9 percent strikeout rate in 62 plate appearances.
After mainstays Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, and superstar Bryce Harper were activated from the injured list, the Phillies no longer needed Dahl's services. The former Padre may now try to find a new team.
Dahl's time as a Friar was brief. He signed a minor league deal with the club after the 2022 season. The Padres selected his contract in late March 2023, and he played in four games, slashing .111/.111/.444 with a .555 OPS, one home run, and one RBI in nine at-bats.
Following that brief major league stint, the Padres sent Dahl to Triple-A, where he played 17 games. The Padres designated him for assignment on June 6.
A former All-Star, Dahl has attained journeyman status in MLB. At age 30, Dahl's next franchise will be his eighth. We'll see who takes a chance on the Alabama native.