NL Powerhouse Urged to Explore Blockbuster Trade for Padres $14M Star
One San Diego Padres player who has emerged as a trade candidate for the organization this winter is starting pitcher Dylan Cease. It was reported that the Padres would be more willing to let go of Cease had the team landed Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, but it didn't happen.
The hope was that Cease would essentially be replaced by Sasaki in the starting rotation, but now that the Padres lost out on the 23-year-old pitcher, the team is forced to shed payroll without a new addition to the pitching staff.
SNY's Danny Abriano believes the New York Mets should trade for Cease this winter to help improve their rotation, which has lost almost all three starting pitchers that helped New York reach the NLCS.
"Beyond that, the Mets should be looking to add an established arm or two to their bullpen and should be exploring what it might take to pry someone like Dylan Cease from the Padres," Abriano wrote.
The Mets were able to retain left-hander Sean Manaea, but lost Luis Severino to the Oakland Athletics, and although Jose Quintana remains a free agent, he is not expected to return to Queens.
Now, the Mets could try and snag Cease via a trade with San Diego. The only question is whether the Padres would be open to doing so.
"Unless a can't-miss opportunity presents itself, San Diego will hold on to Cease,"ESPN's Jeff Passan recently wrote.
Cease sported a 3.47 ERA with a 14-11 record in his first season with the Padres, making him a very valuable asset in San Diego. Starting pitching, as the free agent market has shown this winter, is by no means cheap.
Keeping the right-hander for $14 million seems like a more affordable alternative for the Padres at this point in the offseason. Unless the Mets make an offer too good to resist, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller won't let go of Cease.
