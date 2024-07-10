One Padres All-Star Is Not Hitting Like One Lately
San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez has surprisingly found himself in a hitting slump lately. His numbers and consistency have taken a dip since June, when Arraez slashed .257/.286/.336 with 29 hits, 12 runs, one home run, and seven RBIs.
He did pick up some momentum in July, putting together three consecutive two-hit games, but he has zero hits in each of his last two games. This is of course a contrast to how well Arraez did when he first arrived in San Diego at the beginning of May, when he made an instant impact with his huge batting average.
In May, Arraez slashed .389/.415/.460 with a whopping 44 hits, 16 runs, one home run, and 11 RBIs. He had an eight-game streak in which he posted at least two hits in eight consecutive games, including back-to-back four-hit games. He even was named the National League Player of the Week on May 25 for his great performance that month.
Arraez is, of course, seeking to bring that consistency back. He was once at the top of the league in batting average this year, and has been the batting champion twice in his career. He still has a solid average overall at .309, but will look to bring that and his on-base percentage of .342 up in the coming months as the Padres strive to make a playoff run.
Even with this mild slump, Arraez has still been named an All-Star for the third consecutive season. The All-Star game takes place in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.