Padres' $108 Million Ace Linked to Yankees in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The trade rumors involving San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease have not stopped. With less than a few weeks before Opening Day, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has continued to receive calls regarding a trade for the right-hander.
More news: MLB Insider Provides Update on Dylan Cease, Michael King Trades for Padres
The latest trade idea has the New York Yankees trading for Cease. On Monday, it was reported Yankees ace Gerrit Cole would undergo Tommy John surgery, which has left the Bronx organization scrambling for a replacement.
Dayn Perry of CBS Sports believes the Yankees could turn to the trade market for their pitching reinforcement.
"The Padres are in cost-cutting mode and may be looking to move Cease and his $13.25 million salary as he heads into his walk year. The 29-year-old right-hander is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he struck out 224 batters in 189 ⅓ innings, put up a 3.10 FIP, and finished fourth in the NL Cy Young balloting. That's not an aberration, as Cease has topped 200 strikeouts in each of the last four seasons and amassed a WAR of 16.0 over that same span."
However, it may prove difficult for to snag Cease from San Diego. The asking price has been reported to be very high, and the right-hander recently reiterated his desire to remain with the Padres for the 2025 season.
"The fanbase is as electric and passionate as any," Cease told MLB Network Radio. "The whole city is watching. I love San Diego. It's an ideal scenario, and I'm grateful to be here."
The Padres are also considering naming Cease as the team's Opening Day starter, so a trade for the right-hander would leave San Diego without their ace. However, the Padres could also give the nod to Michael King and Yu Darvish.
“We’re still working through a few things,” Shildt said, via MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. “The good news is we have multiple choices. Everyone is like: ‘Is that a hard decision?’ No. It’s a hard decision to make. But it’s good to have that hard decision, because you have multiple guys that could be your No. 1 Opening Day guy.”
As of now, the Padres starting rotation includes Cease, King, Darvish, and Nick Pivetta. If Cease goes to the Bronx, there would be a void in the rotation so it seems unlikely San Diego would be willing to give him up unless they got an offer they couldn't refuse.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Provides Update on Stephen Kolek Potentially Joining Starting Rotation
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.