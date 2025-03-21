Padres' $108 Million Ace Unlikely To Be Ready for Opening Day
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt said the team had unfinished business heading into the 2025 season following an untimely first-round exit in October.
"We start at zero," Shildt said. "We build off of last year. We know we did some things well last year, did a lot of things we consider to be successes. ... But also, like I alluded to, we have some unfinished business. We're going to start at zero."
While it's evident the Padres are gearing up to redeem their playoff woes from last season, that should prove to be a difficult task with a key starter likely missing from the rotation to open the season.
Right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish is dealing with fatigue and elbow inflammation that has pushed back his progression for the season. As of now, it appears the Padres remain uncertain about the veteran's status for Opening Day.
“Still in that little bit of wait and see, play catch, recover kind of mode,” Shildt said.
Darvish is entering his 13th Major League season, and will turn 39 years old this year. The Padres had already revealed the team wanted to ensure the right-hander's health in October.
“At times for Yu-san, less is more,” president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said this spring. “And I think for us in terms of understanding, hey, the most important thing is what we saw last year when he was pitching in October. Yu Darvish in October is obviously a very talented and capable pitcher — seeing what he did in L.A. in two starts.
"So I think for us, it’s like understanding that, like, yeah, the World Series isn’t played in April or May. These games are important. But we’re gonna try and do everything we can … to make sure he is as prepared as he can to go perform at a high level.”
The Padres rotation is already missing an ace in Joe Musgrove, but the absence of Darvish would mean San Diego is without two key starters. Pitching injuries appear to be piling up for the Padres as Matt Waldron is also sidelined with an oblique injury.
