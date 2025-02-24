Padres' $14 Million All-Star Among Most Likely Trade Candidates, Linked to 4 Teams
The San Diego Padres have been linked to a number of trade rumors throughout the offseason, but the most likely trade candidate in Dylan Cease will likely remain with the team.
Though the right-hander was extremely effective for the Padres in 2024, his $14 million salary could have helped San Diego shed payroll. The Padres organization has expressed its goal of maintaining its payroll from 2024 to 2025.
Cease has been a popular trade candidate this winter, but after president of baseball operations A.J. Preller addressed the rumors, the right-hander's departure appears unlikely.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
However, there is still a real possibility the Friars could make a blockbuster trade before Opening Day, per The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
"The Padres could still make a move that will lower payroll, such as trading starting pitcher Dylan Cease or closer Robert Suarez," Acee wrote. "Teams have already indicated they might be more willing to meet the Padres’ asking price for one of their pitchers, sources said in recent days. But those same sources indicated the Padres seem inclined to keep their pitching staff intact."
Now, Padres All-Star Luis Arraez has emerged as one of the most likely players to leave San Diego before Opening Day. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer believes Arraez could end up joining a number of teams, including the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, and San Francisco Giants.
"All the same, this is a good guy to have at the top of a lineup and his market is likely to reflect that if he becomes available," Rymer wrote.
Although Arraez is a potential trade candidate, he has not allowed the rumor mill to have any effect on him this spring.
“I don't pay attention to that,” Arraez said, via MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. “ ... They can talk about trade, but I'm still here. I've got this beautiful uniform. I feel good here. I'm here to play baseball [and] try to win a World Series.”
