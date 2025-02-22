Padres' $14 Million All-Star Linked to 2 AL Teams in Potential Trades
Cutting payroll seemed to be the San Diego Padres’ main focus this offseason. However, the recent signings of Jason Heyward, Connor Joe, Kyle Hart, and Nick Pivetta have seemed to say otherwise.
The Pivetta signing will likely push the Dodgers over the CBT threshold. This makes trading a player like first baseman Luis Arraez much more tempting than before.
Arraez, who will turn 28 in April, is set to make $14 million in 2025, so a trade would help the Padres trim some of the payroll.
The Padres’ limited budget has been a major obstacle for the franchise this offseason. San Diego did not make any major moves involving MLB talent until signing Joe at the beginning of February.
Joe could also serve as a replacement at first base for Arraez. Joe has made 170 MLB appearances at first base but also has experience in both corner outfield spots, where he's expected to platoon with Heyward.
Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer recently named two American League teams that could be a viable landing spot for Arraez in a trade. The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins were the pair of teams Rymer suggested for Arraez.
Arraez played the first four seasons of MLB career with the Twins. Minnesota signed the Venezuela native to a minor league contract in 2013.
The Twins ultimately traded Arraez to the Miami Marlins in 2023 for right-handed pitcher Pablo López, shortstop Jose Salas, and outfielder Byron Chourio.
The three-time All-Star offers a strong bat for an affordable price. Arraez is a two-time Silver Slugger and was the Marlins' 2023 Most Valuable Player after slashing a career-high .354/.393/.469 across 147 appearances.
Arraez joined the Padres early last season after the Marlins traded him to San Diego for right-handed pitcher Woo-Suk Go, first baseman Nathan Martorella, and outfielders Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee.
He slashed .318/.346/.398 through 117 appearances with the Padres. But, Arraez's batting metrics declined in the postseason. He hit just .226 with an OPS of .452 in the Wild Card against the Atlanta Braves and National League Divison Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Arraez can still be an impactful player for the Padres in 2025. However, trading him might be the better long-term decision for San Diego, as he's set to enter free agency and command a much larger contract at the end of this season.
