Padres' $156.5 Million Ace Linked to NL West Rival, Others in Upcoming Free Agency
Dylan Cease is somewhat of a maddening pitcher.
The San Diego Padres right-handed flamethrower has objectively some of the best stuff in the big leagues. A fastball averaging 97 miles per hour is accentuated by a six-pitch arsenal including a slider, knuckle curve, sinker, sweeper, and changeup.
However, for as gifted as the 29-year-old is, the numbers don't reflect a pitcher of his talent level. Cease currently has a 6-11 record with a 4.71 ERA. Cease had been the subject of many trade rumors over the last 12 months. Despite his standing as a free agent at the end of this year, the Padres opted to hold onto him perhaps for one last push at a World Series with their rotation intact.
At the very least given his age, Cease figures to have plenty of interest on the open market this winter. One report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com indicates that a host of teams will be after the Georgia native. This includes one rival from the NL West.
"Cease has struggled with consistency this season, posting a 6-11 record and 4.71 ERA in 26 starts. His velocity, whiff percentage and strikeout percentage all remain near the top of the league rankings, though walks and a lack of ground balls have hurt him at times. Cease remains one of the most durable starters in the game -- he’s on track for his fifth straight season with at least 32 starts -- and will surely draw interest from a number of pitching-needy clubs."
Specifically, Feinsand lists the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, and San Francisco Giants as possible fits in the offseason.
Cease's stuff would play brilliantly in San Francisco with the Giants. Arguably housing the best pitchers ballpark in the league, Cease theoretically should shine given he ranks above the 80th percentile in fastball velocity, xBA, breaking run value, chase percentage, whiff percentage and strikeout percentage.
Toronto is always in the market to improve its ballclub, and given the financial commitment it made to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., inking Cease to a big deal with some of the starter in the rotation aging wouldn't be all that shocking.
As for the Padres, with the franchise cutting costs, it'll be fascinating to see whether they try and re-sign Cease given that Joe Musgrove is expected back next year. Spotrac currently projects a six-year, $156.5 million deal for Cease.
