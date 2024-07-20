Padres 2025 Schedule Highlights: Hello, Sacramento!
After opening this season in Seoul, South Korea, the San Diego Padres will open the 2025 season at Petco Park on March 27 against the Atlanta Braves, marking the organization’s first traditional start to a season since 2019.
San Diego will open with a seven-game homestand against the Braves and Cleveland Guardians before hitting the road to face the Chicago Cubs and Athletics, who will call Sacramento home for the next few seasons.
The Padres, who played a league-high 99 games before the All-Star break this season, will have five days off in the first half next year. However, they will have three 13-game stretches and two of them coming before the All-Star break (May 30-June 11 and June 13-June 25).
The third will be out of the break from July 18-30. The fourth 13-game stretch will be in August that will be at Dodger Stadium, Petco Park, Oracle Park in San Francisco and T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
San Diego will also welcome a handful of American League teams to town as part of the second year of a full balanced schedule.
Interleague visitors include the Guardians (March 31-April 2), the Tampa Bay Rays (April 25-27), the Los Angeles Angels (May 12-14), the Seattle Mariners (May 16-18), the Kansas City Royals (June 20-22), the Texas Rangers (July 4-6), the Boston Red Sox (Aug. 8-10) and the Baltimore Orioles (Sept. 1-3).
The Padres will conclude the regular season against NL West foe Arizona Sept. 26-28.