Padres' $280 Million All-Star Named 'Biggest Failure' of Season
Since the Padres signed Xander Bogaerts in free agency ahead of the 2023 season, there has been a stark statistical drop off from the 13-year veteran.
This season, Bogaerts is averaging .262/.330/.717, all significantly lower marks than his final season in Boston in 2022, in which the shortstop averaged .307/.377/.833. Bogaerts' wins above replacement has been slashed by more than half since his last year in Boston, from 5.7 to 2.0 WAR.
For these reasons, and because of the $280 million contract the Padres signed the 2023 free agent to, Bogaerts was listed as the biggest failure of the Padres' 2025 season by ESPN's Bradford Doolittle.
"At 32, Bogaerts has posted his second straight subpar offensive season. His OPS+ (98) is up from last season's 92 but remains well off the 130-ish level he reached in Boston," Doolittle wrote.
One cause for Bogaert's struggles that Doolittle pointed out is his performance at Petco Park.
"The change in ballparks has been more severe for Bogaerts than expected," Doolittle wrote. "His career slugging percentage at Fenway Park is .496 but is just .402 at Petco Park. This season, only thee of Bogaerts' 10 homers have come at home."
Bogaerts spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Boston, where he was named an All-Star four times and was a five-time Silver Slugger. In 2019, Bogaerts finished fifth in the American League MVP voting after posting a .939 OPS, 33-home run season.
Since joining San Diego, however, Bogaerts hasn't looked like the player the Padres signed after the 2022 season. A strong performance in the playoffs, however, could have Padres fans changing their tune.
But first, Bogaerts needs to get healthy. The 32-year-old suffered a non-displaced foot fracture on Aug. 27 after fouling a ball off the top of his foot against the Seattle Mariners. Bogaerts remained confident that he would be back before the season's end, and is slated to play Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers in his first in-game action in nearly a month.
Bogaerts will have six regular season games to get back into MLB shape before the Padres enter the postseason, which kicks off Sept. 30.
