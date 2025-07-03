Padres' $280 Million Contract Named One of MLB's Worst
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller named San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts' contract to be the second-worst contract in MLB.
Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres in 2023. The Venezuelan had spent the previous 10 years with the Boston Red Sox as one of MLB's elite infielders, making four All-Star Games and winning five Silver Slugger awards.
"If the Padres were anywhere near the end of paying Xander Bogaerts around $25 million per year, his modest production wouldn't feel as painful," wrote Miller. "At any rate, Trevor Story has provided almost the exact same value with a nearly identical salary this season, but he has escaped the 'terrible contracts' ire with just two-and-a-half years left on his deal.
"But Bogaerts isn't even a quarter of the way through his 11-year contract, and it's already looking like the Padres bought a wildly expensive lemon."
The shortstop still has eight full years on his contract, which will keep him at Petco Park until 2033, when he will be 40. As a Padre, he has a .272 batting average, .333 on base percentage and .405 slugging percentage, all of which are down from his time in New England.
Bogaerts had an exceptionally slow start to the season, hovering around a .240 batting average heading into June, but enjoyed a rich vein of form heading into the end of the month. After an RBI double in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 18, Bogaerts went on a tear for the remaining 12 days of the month. He batted .472 from June 19-30, and hit both of his home runs in June during that stretch.
He also had a hit in each of the Padres' games in their double-header against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.
The Padres will hope that Bogaerts can continue to produce at this level for the remainder of the season, as they try to reach their second consecutive postseason. They're currently clinging onto the final Wild Card spot in the National League, ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals by winning percentage. They will hope to give themselves a cushion on Friday, when they play the visiting Texas Rangers at 6:40 p.m. PT.
