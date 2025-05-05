Inside The Padres

Padres' $280 Million Star Opens Up on Struggles to Start This Season

Nelson Espinal

Apr 29, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts has found it challenging to generate much offense this season, despite his massive contract.

His lack of production hurt the team these last few weeks more than ever due to injuries to several key bats.

Bogaerts earns an average annual value of $25.45 million, but so far in 2025, he has slashed just .243/.333/.348.

His batting average on balls in play is a solid .305, though he has one of the highest strikeout rates at 22.8%, which is limiting his overall production and value.

His wRC+ has been below average at 87, which measures runs per plate appearance and adjusts for various ballparks, with the league average set at 100.

“Not being able to play the way you want to ... I know how much I expect of myself, and when you're not able to do that, it is extremely frustrating. I've always held myself to high standards," Bogaerts said of his recent performances last week, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.

“I've been through some stuff like this before. So it's not like it's the first time. Yeah, I was a little bit surprised [about the slow start]. But all it takes is one."

Bogaerts has been better as of late, including two muli-hit performances over the last fives games. Overall, though, Bogaerts is failing to live up to his massive $280 million contract.

