Padres’ $350 Million Star Provides Massive Update on Elbow Injury
The disappointing offseason for the San Diego Padres has received better-than-usual news.
At Fan Fest 2025, Padres star Manny Machado spoke to fans and media to provide an update on his lingering elbow issues. When asked by reporters about his health, he was quick to respond.
"It's great, man. It feels good. It feels great," said the six-time All-Star. "It feels like it's back to normal at some point. It's been a different offseason, I'm able to do a lot of things I've done in the past you know swings feeling a lot better, throwing has been feeling a lot better from this point last year so you know feels [like] I'm in a good spot."
After a surgery in October 2023 to repair a right extensor tendon, 2024 started somewhat slow for Machado. However, the season was more than salvaged as Machado finished with 29 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 163 hits.
Machado was also asked about his thoughts on the Roki Sasaki saga and how it all unfolded.
With an ownership feud 'hanging over' the franchise, Machado was asked how he thought this affected Sasaki not landing in San Diego. The third baseman did not mince words explaining the situation.
"I don't think so. I think he had his mind set already where he was going," he said. "That's just my opinion."
A reporter clarified, asking if this insinuated Machado thought Sasaki was headed to L.A. all along.
"Yeah," he briefly replied, later adding it was, "just a gut feeling I guess."
Machado also spoke on the quiet offseason thus far and expressed disappointment for the lack of moves.
“Are we disappointed we haven’t made any moves? Yeah" said Machado, "I think as a team you look up there and you're a little disappointed that we let some of the guys that were a core group here go elsewhere, but at the end of the day we can't control that, right?"
Machado made sure to mention that despite the lack of moves, this is a 93-win ball club that came within two runs of knocking out the eventual World Series champions.
"Our goal is to win the championship and to win the World Series."
