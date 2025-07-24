Padres' $46 Million All-Star Expected to Test Free Agency This Winter: Report
Professional athletes switch agents for a variety of reasons. Usually it's business; rarely it's personal.
In the case of San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez, it appears to be business.
Suarez is represented by agent Bryce Dixon, whose past clients include Padres slugger Nelson Cruz. The change in representation is a recent one, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, who reports that Suarez "is expected to test free agency this winter."
Suarez is making a base salary of $10 million this season, part of a five-year, $46 million contract signed in November 2022. After this season, he can opt out of his contract or exercise his $8 million player option for 2026.
Suarez will not make $10 million this year. His contract includes performance bonuses for games finished — $250,000 each for 20, 25, 30, or 35 games; and $500,000 each for 40, 45, 50 or 55 games finished.
The 34-year-old right-hander has already finished 35 games this season, which leads the National League. Suarez also leads MLB with 29 saves, and was named to the NL All-Star team earlier this month for the second consecutive season.
By virtue of his strong performance and good health, Suarez has pushed his earnings this year to $11 million. With another 20 games finished — a number he has plenty of time to attain — he will push that total to $13 million.
Against this backdrop, it would be stunning if Suarez opted into a deal that would pay far less than $13 million, even for a pitcher who turns 35 next March.
Suarez joined the Padres as a free agent in November 2021 after spending six seasons in Japan. Now, he's among the best closers in baseball — a dramatic change in circumstances that sometimes precipitates a change in agents.
If Suarez leaves as a free agent after the season, who would be the Padres' closer in 2026?
Lin offers one suggestion: right-hander Jason Adam, who also made the NL All-Star team this month and is a year away from free agency. The Padres might also choose to capitalize on Adam's trade value while it's at or near its peak.
"He could be an offseason trade candidate," Lin wrote. "Adam is approaching his age-34 season, and he’ll be due a raise from his current $4.8 million salary."
While none of these scenarios will necessarily affect general manager AJ Preller's thinking as he scours the market between now and the July 31 trade deadline, it's worth taking into account as the Padres contemplate how to upgrade their roster.
