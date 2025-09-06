Padres' $46 Million All-Star Predicted to Opt Out, Head to Free Agency
ESPN's Jeff Passan is the latest to predict San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez will opt out of the final two years of his five-year deal and enter the free agency market after the 2025 season.
Suarez is set to earn $8 million in each of the final two years of his contract, however Spotrac's market value has him listed at nearly double that, at a two-year, $29.2 million deal.
Suarez joined the Padres from NPB ahead of the 2022 season, and has stayed in San Diego since. He has a 2.89 ERA through 196 appearances, and established himself as the Padres' first choice closer in 2024 with 36 saves.
He is having an impressive 2025 campaign as well, posting a 2.90 ERA and leading the National League with 48 games finished and 35 saves. He made the All-Star game in 2025, the second straight year he had been selected.
Whether or not the Padres will make a move on Suarez in free agency if he does, in fact, opt out is up in the air, as they have an extremely deep bullpen with several options who could take over at closer.
The most sensible of those options is Mason Miller, who the Padres acquired at the trade deadline from the Athletics. Miller is one of the most exciting pitchers in baseball with a fastball which sits at 100 mph and a nasty slider to pair with it.
He isn't their only option though, as Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon both have experience closing games and are more than qualified to hold the role after their performances this season.
For the time being, though, Suarez will remain with the Padres and is the team's primary closer and he will continue to help the Padres push for the postseason in 2025. Despitre a crushing shutout loss to the last-place Colorado Rockies on Friday, the Padres are still just two games out of first place in the division.
They'll look to strike back against the Rockies on Saturday behind the recently called up Randy Vasquez at 5:10 p.m. PT.
