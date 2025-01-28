Padres' $46M All-Star 'Most Logical' Player Padres Could Trade This Offseason
The San Diego Padres have had a frustrating offseason.
With almost no moves that brought MLB talent onto the roster, a confusing and frustrating ownership feud, and watching player after player join a non-San Diego team in free agency, significant work needs to be done to bolster the roster.
Although the team is in a budget-friendly mindset, there are still ways to improve the team without spending millions on new talent. Trading big-name, or rather, big-money talent for a better roster fit or more depth could be the way to go.
More news: Padres Could Land Vladimir Guerrero Jr in Shocking Blockbuster Trade
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand recently named one of the Padres' All-Stars as the 'most logical' player to part ways with this offseason.
Potential candidates have been Luis Arraez, who is earning $14 million this season, Jake Cronenworth, who has six years and $73 million left on his deal, and Dylan Cease, who has been in many offseason trade talks and will earn $13.75 million in 2025.
Another lesser-discussed name is right-handed picher Robert Suarez.
Suarez earned his first All-Star appearance of his career in 2024 during his third year as a member of the Friars. He is also set to make $10 million this season and has a two-year, $16 million club option at the end of 2025.
The All-Star closer has an interesting contract, but one that favors whichever ball club he is on after the final pitch of the 2025 season. As for San Diego, their bullpen is solid enough where parting ways with Suarez for other talent wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.
A contender looking to add a surefire closer or back-of-the-bullpen arm should be willing to part ways with enough assets to where this trade makes sense for San Diego.
Especially coming off the 2024 campaign, the Padres can sell high on Suarez. The 33-year-old went 9-3 last season with 36 saves and an ERA of 2.77.
He threw 59 strikeouts to only 16 walks over 65 innings and had a WAR of 2.1. Keeping Suarez where he is certainly has its benefits, but if the return warrants a trade, the Padres need to pull the trigger.
Offloading that salary while retaining value will also help them make additional moves as they look to get their payroll concerns squared away.
More news: Jurickson Profar Says Padres Ownership Issues Forced Him Out of San Diego