Padres $49 Million Free Agent Named 'Best Fit' for NL West Rival in Potential Huge Loss
Spring training is quickly approaching and San Diego Padres free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim is still searching for the next city he will call home.
With that in mind, Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com decided to play matchmaker with several big names remaining on the market including Kim.
Harrigan believes the best fit for Kim is the National League West rival San Francisco Giants.
"Despite the additions of Willy Adames and Justin Verlander, the Giants are still lagging behind the powerhouses in the NL," Harrigan wrote. "Kim, whose former KBO teammate Jung Hoo Lee joined the Giants last offseason, wouldn’t change that, but he would address a projected weakness at second base and potentially make San Francisco a more formidable threat in the NL Wild Card race once he's healthy enough to return from right shoulder surgery.
"The Giants currently have Tyler Fitzgerald penciled in at the keystone, but they need to be realistic with their expectations for the 27-year-old. Although he finished his 2024 rookie season with 15 homers and a 132 wRC+ over 341 plate appearances, there are reasons to be skeptical about Fitzgerald moving forward.
"After all, he produced just one homer and a .592 OPS over his final 36 games last season, and Steamer – one of the most trusted projection systems – expects him to be a below-average hitter (93 wRC+) in 2025."
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller also thinks the Giants are one of the likely landing spots for Kim.
"The Giants have also been a popular rumored landing spot for Kim," wrote Miller. "They could roll with Tyler Fitzgerald at second base until Kim is good to go, and more fully resolve their 2B/DH plans whenever that is."
It's likely that Kim is still available because of his injury and the possibility that he could miss several weeks to open the 2025 season.
"The expectation remains that Ha-Seong Kim won't be game-ready for Opening Day as he recovers from shoulder surgery but that he will be back on the field well in advance of the All-Star break," wrote Miller.
Kim is projected to land a four-year, $49 million contract this offseason, according to spotrac. Known for his excellent defense and versatility, he earned a Gold Glove in 2022 as a utility player. Over his career, he has posted a .242/.326/.380 slash line with 47 home runs.
While his recent injury adds some risk, the general expectation is that he will return to action before the All-Star break.