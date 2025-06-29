Padres $50 Million Trade Target Placed on Injured List as Deadline Looms
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who has recently been heavily linked with the San Diego Padres, landed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain Sunday.
Robert has missed each of the last three games due to his injury, although he had begun on-field activities prior to his move to the IL. Robert's injury may serve as an obstacle for the Padres, who have just over a month to decide whether or not to bring the outfielder to Petco Park.
More news: Padres Linked to $45 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Padres have sniffed around the All-Star in recent weeks, looking to land him to patch up the hole in left field, which designated hitter Gavin Sheets has taken over. Neither Connor Joe nor Jason Heyward — the Padres' left fielder options on Opening Day — are with the team, and they have been looking for a replacement for nearly a month.
Robert has struggled this season, but has showcased his abilities as a bright spot on a team which has failed to perform over the last couple of seasons. He hit 38 homers and stole 20 bases in 2023, and is up to 22 stolen bases in 2025, just one shy of his career high. He had two homers in five games before his injury.
While the Padres are limited as far as funds go, Ken Rosenthal and Will Salmon of the Athletic reported the South Siders are willing to include cash along with their star player for the right return.
"The Chicago White Sox recognize they are in no position to impose the same conditions on teams that express interest in their two most expensive players, outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. In both cases, according to sources briefed on the team’s plans, the White Sox are open to including cash in trades," Rosenthal and Salmon said.
More news: Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal From Ex-GM Sends Top 2 Prospects For Cy Young Winner
The Padres will hope Roberts' setback isn't serious as the July 31st deadline grows closer. They are currently six games back in the NL West and are in a firefight for the final spot in the NL Wild Card. Whether or not they end up going for Robert, they will need to address their issues, and soon.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.