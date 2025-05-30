Padres' $55 Million Breakout Star Reveals Why He's Been Able to Bounce Back in San Diego
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta spoke to the San Diego Union-Tribune about his exceptional performances with the Friars this season.
"It kind of brings me back to the ‘21 team that I came to with Boston that first year," said Pivetta. "It’s such a great core of players here and core of coaching staff and front office. They’ve all been here. They’ve all been winning together for a number of years now and they’re all coming into their own as a team.
"So for me, it was just coming in, putting my best foot forward and just doing what I do on the field, and then allow everything else to kind of naturally develop as the days and the months go on."
The Padres signed the right-hander to a four-year, $55 million contract in the offseason, and their investment is already paying dividends. Pivetta has 10 starts under his belt in 2025, posting a record of 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA. He has 63 strikeouts in 56.1 innings, and his 148 ERA+ would be the best of his career.
Pivetta has a career 4.65 ERA, but he's putting a case together to be the best pitcher in the Padres rotation.
Pivetta leads all Padres pitchers with a 1.8 WAR, and his ERA is the second-best among Padres starters, the exception being the injured Michael King. He is allowing 6.2 hits per nine innings, which is the best mark of his career so far.
Despite his impressive numbers this season, however, he is still looking forward for the Padres and hopes to make the most out of his time in San Diego.
"It’s not so much about a one-year thing for me, it’s about a four-year thing. It’s not about right now; it’s about, 'Where am I going to be in four years?' But it’s also enjoying each and every moment of this singular season of the start of my Padre career."
Pivetta will start for the Padres against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night as the Friars look to win their third consecutive series. The Pirates will send Mitch Keller to the mound at Petco Park. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.
