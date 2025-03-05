Padres' $55 Million Free Agent Splash Shines in Spring Training Debut
The San Diego Padres have to be happy with their $55 million investment's Cactus League debut.
Nick Pivetta dominated on the mound, striking out four of nine batters over 2.2 hitless innings in the Padres’ 1-1 tie against the San Francisco Giants at Peoria Stadium.
“I felt good,” Pivetta said. “You know, first outing. It was just nice to get out there. Everything feels good, feel healthy, feel strong. I think we just can kind of continue to build from here on out. Obviously, limit the walks better, and then just continue to hone the craft.”
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Makes Shocking Agency Decision
At one point, Pivetta walked toward third baseman Manny Machado, eager to get the ball back after a strikeout.
“Just keep the rhythm going in the game,” Pivetta said. “Keep the guys on their feet. I think it's important to get those guys back to the batting rack as quick as possible so they can score runs for us.
“As energetic and as quick as I can be out there, the more life I can bring, the more drive I can bring to the position players, the better. I’m a very energy-driven person, and when I get out there I leave it all out there every single time.”
More news: Padres Ace Has Added a New Pitch to His Repertoire
Against the Giants, Pivetta threw six sweepers — all to right-handed hitters — with none put in play. Two were fouled off. He introduced the pitch in 2023, moving away from the knuckle curve that had been a staple earlier in his Major League career, which began with the Phillies in 2017.
“The stuff is there,” pitching coach Reuben Niebla said. “And being able to go out for the third inning, I think, was a very, very positive thing for us. It just shows us how prepared he was coming in, and the ball was coming out pretty good out of his hands. So that was good to see. The breaking ball — seeing it up close — is a pretty good pitch.”
“It’s a great pitch,” Pivetta added. “It’s got a lot of swing and miss. It’s a pretty natural pitch to add."
While it was the Padres first official look at Pivetta, he exited his start to warm ovation from the fans.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.