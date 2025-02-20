Padres' $55 Million Pitcher Opens Up on Unique Contract Structure
The San Diego Padres treaded lightly when it came to signing free agents this offseason, but then general manager A.J. Preller made a last-minute splash, landing Nick Pivetta on a four-year, $55 million contract.
Pivetta's contract is uniquely structured and on Monday, he was on site at the Peoria Sports Complex to discuss it.
“I think it’s a two-way street,” Pivetta said Monday morning. “There’s really good things in there for me and really good things in there for the team.”
More news: Padres Longtime Reliever Signs With Japanese Team
The deal carries an average annual value of $13.75 million for luxury tax purposes, with the Padres currently projected to exceed the threshold by approximately $18 million. However, only $4 million counts against the books this year, including a $3 million signing bonus.
Pivetta is set to earn $19 million in 2026, $14 million in 2027, and $18 million in 2028, with opt-out options available after both the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
The team's backloaded contract structure helps keep this year's payroll around $200 million, a reported target that Padres officials believe will still place them among the league's top payrolls.
For Pivetta, the deal provides long-term security in exchange for passing up a potential bigger payday this year. After being traded from the Nationals to the Phillies as a minor leaguer and later sent to the Red Sox while working to establish himself as a starter, he now has financial stability for the coming seasons.
Boston extended a qualifying offer to Pivetta but the starter wanted something for longer than a year.
More news: Padres' Joe Musgrove Willing to Do Anything to Help San Diego Win This Year
“I think it’s just a conversation I had with my agent with where the market was going,” Pivetta said. “I wanted to see if I could get a more, longer-term deal, some more comfort for me and my wife. Just to kind of know that we’re going to be somewhere for a little bit. I think that’s where I was in my life that moment, and pretty excited just to be here and be able to have this opportunity.”
Pivetta posted a 6-12 record with a 4.14 ERA over 26 starts and one relief appearance for Boston last season.
Over parts of eight major league seasons with the Phillies (2017-20) and Red Sox, Pivetta has compiled a 56-71 record with a 4.76 ERA.
His pitch arsenal last season featured a four-seam fastball averaging 93.9 mph, which he threw 48.6 percent of the time, along with sweepers (25.7 percent), curveballs (16.3 percent), cutters (5.9 percent), and sliders (3.4 percent).
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.