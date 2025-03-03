Padres $55 Million Pitcher Predicted to Be Biggest Bust Candidate of 2025
The San Diego Padres' blockbuster signing came in February when the team inked a four-year, $55 million deal with right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta.
Pivetta was the best free agent pitcher remaining on the market, and his arrival to San Diego seemingly cemented the starting rotation.
However, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly argues the Padres signing Pivetta doesn't exactly guarantee the rotation will have a successful No. 4 starter.
"It's not that Pivetta doesn't have a high ceiling. But at a certain point, results have to matter," Kelly wrote. "In parts of five seasons with the Red Sox—after beginning his career with the Philadelphia Phillies—Pivetta posted a 4.29 ERA and 4.18 FIP. He did log 140 or more innings in each of the last four seasons, and he's long had a repertoire that's intrigued teams.
"However, Pivetta is entering his age-32 season and has never really put things together the way it appeared he might. And that's someone that the Padres—a team seemingly strapped for cash—gave four years with multiple player opt outs? In February? With a qualifying offer attached to him?"
The Padres have yet to name their Opening Day starting pitcher, but it won't be Pivetta. Manager Mike Shildt provided more context into the selection process, but the Padres have plenty of options in Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Yu Darvish.
“We’re still working through a few things,” Shildt said, via MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. “The good news is we have multiple choices. Everyone is like: ‘Is that a hard decision?’ No. It’s a hard decision to make. But it’s good to have that hard decision, because you have multiple guys that could be your No. 1 Opening Day guy.”
This spring, Pivetta has been working very closely with pitching coach Ruben Niebla in preparation for his Padres debut.
The right-hander has impressed his teammates with his stuff, and he appears to be on a solid trajectory for a successful 2025 campaign.
