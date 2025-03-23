Padres' $7.75 Million Underrated Pitcher Predicted to 'Explode' in 2025
Many were surprised when the San Diego Padres named right-handed pitcher Michael King as the team's Opening Day starter. It was widely speculated that Dylan Cease would get the nod, but then again, King was extremely effective for the Padres last season.
In 2024, King produced a 2.95 ERA with a 13-9 record. He had 201 strikeouts across 173.2 innings pitched. King made two postseason starts for the Padres, sporting a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicts the right-hander to have a standout 2025 season, which is fitting given his upcoming Opening Day start.
"Everything King throwsmoves, but few things are more delightful than how his sinker and sweeper complement each other with arm- and glove-side movement, respectively. King finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting for 2024," Miller writes.
"If he fails to rank even higher in 2025, it may only be because he got traded to an AL team."
King was linked to trade rumors this offseason, but his new one-year deal with the team seemingly secures the right-hander in the rotation for another season.
"I would be shocked, but I guess anything can happen," King said of being traded. "I didn't think I was going to be traded over here that offseason last year. I know that the baseball world is crazy so you don't want to make those plans and the baseball gods are going to tell you something different."
The Padres certainly agree with Miller's prediction, or they would not have given King the Opening Day nod. The 29-year-old hopes to set the tone for the Friars from the jump.
"It's hard to describe. It's the start of the baseball season, and everyone looks forward to it," King told reporters. "You want to set the tone for the team. I told Shildty we'll be 1-0 after that game. I think winning the first game of the season, sets the tone for the rest of the season."
