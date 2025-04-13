Padres' $71 Million Ace Linked to AL East Powerhouse in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres have two starters that could potentially be on the trade block this summer in right-handers Michael King and Dylan Cease.
The trade deadline is set to be one of the most interesting in recent years because of the increasing need for starting pitching, and the Friars have two of the most valuable assets in their rotation.
Although Cease always seemed like the most likely candidate to be traded, it appears teams are still interested in acquiring King. Whether president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is willing to give up the Padres ace remains a mystery.
Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker makes a case for the Boston Red Sox making a trade for King this summer. The right-hander is projected to sign a four-year, $71 million contract next offseason, per Spotrac.
"The Red Sox could be another candidate for Brandon Woodruff or even Michael King because the cost, in terms of raw dollars and trade assets, for either is going to be less than with Cease," Zucker writes.
The Padres seemingly secured the right-hander in the rotation when the two parties came to an agreement on a new contract in the offseason. King himself even said he would be surprised if the Padres dealt him at some point in 2025.
"I would be shocked, but I guess anything can happen," King said this spring. "I didn't think I was going to be traded over here that offseason last year. I know that the baseball world is crazy so you don't want to make those plans and the baseball gods are going to tell you something different."
The Padres' success in the coming months may dictate whether San Diego is willing to let go of King. However, with him eligible to hit free agency at the end of the year, the Padres could look to get something from him if they don't think they'll be able to afford him in the offseason.
Then again, if the Padres keep winning, it's hard to imagine King or Cease going anywhere.
