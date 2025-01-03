Padres $74 Million Trade Target May Not Be Moved After All
The St. Louis Cardinals appeared to be heading in a different direction early this winter and their plans didn't necessarily include veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado.
However, the two sides appear to be approaching a reality where Arenado stays in St. Louis for the year. The San Diego Padres were among the teams Arenado would have reportedly waived his trade clause to join.
"There has been minimal traction on Arenado’s front since the Astros deal fell through. Two prominent AL East teams — the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees— have been linked to Arenado throughout the winter, though it remains unclear where either team currently stands in its interest level," according to Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic.
St. Louis president of baseball operations John Mozeliak highlighted financial relief as a key factor in the team's decision to explore trading Arenado. With plans to reset their roster in 2025, St. Louis announced in October that it would reduce payroll and prioritize improving its player development system.
By mid-December, the Cardinals believed they had found a perfect landing spot for Arenado. The Houston Astros were not only interested in trading for him but were also willing to assume the majority of his remaining three-year, $74 million contract.
This arrangement was seen as ideal for Mozeliak and St. Louis, as the Cardinals would only be responsible for about $5 million of Arenado's salary over the next three years. However, Arenado wasn’t fully on board with the idea at that time and used his full no-trade clause to block the deal.
Mozeliak hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of Arenado returning in 2025 but added that he was “not sure that puts us exactly where we want to be.”
“We both remain optimistic that both parties will remain happy somehow,” Mozeliak said during the Winter Meetings. “[Arenado remaining with the Cardinals] is a possibility, but I’m not sure that puts us where we want to be. From a financial standpoint of trying to move our payroll – there are certainly other ways to do that, but [trading Arenado] would be a big help. It’s financial, but it also creates a runway for someone else.”
Spring training is still about two months away, meaning there’s plenty of time for things to change before then. While Mozeliak may be intent on trading Arenado, the final decision will ultimately rest with Arenado, as his no-trade clause gives him the power to have the last word.