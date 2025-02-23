Padres' $80 Million All-Star Linked to NL West Rival in Potential Trade
The San Diego Padres have had a peculiar offseason.
The beginning stages consisted of almost complete silence regarding major league talent being added to the roster, but as time went on, fans were thanked for their patience.
February alone saw the Friars add Connor Joe, Jason Heyward, and a lethal duo of pitchers to round out the rotation.
Kyle Hart, the reigning winner of the Cy Young award-equivalent in Korea Baseball Organization and Nick Pivetta look to take the Padres already solid rotation over the top in 2025.
The peculiarity to the offseason surrounded months-long trade rumors surrounding some of San Diego's most integral pieces. As spring training is in full swing, no major trades have been made.
Right-hander Dylan Cease has been at the forefront of the rumor mill talks seemingly since October, but at least according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Cease seems to be staying put.
The most recent Padres piece involved in rumors of a potential deal is Jake Cronenworth.
Bleacher Report's MLB insider Zachary D. Rymer has recently linked the second baseman to a divisional rival in the San Francisco Giants, and an American League contender Seattle Mariners.
Cronenworth is a two-time All-Star and is coming off a much more productive 2024 than his injury-riddled 2023. A broken wrist in late August from getting hit by a pitch ended his season early, but last year's campaign showed his ability to bounce back.
From a financial standpoint, moving Cronenworth makes sense knowing that the Padres have been trying to shed payroll this offseason.
He is going to be in his second year of a seven-year, $80 million deal, which can provide a potential return to garner prospects and players ready to make an instant impact.
Fans should hope that Cronenworth stays put this year, since last season the infielder put up numbers akin to his last All-Star season in 2022.
Cronenworth had a slashline of .241/.324/.390 and an OPS of .714, adding 17 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 139 hits.
