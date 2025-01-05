Padres' $80 Million All-Star Predicted to Betray SD for Dodgers
As multiple Friars free agents remain on the market, the chances of those players returning to the San Diego Padres grow smaller. Reliever Tanner Scott is the latest Friars free agent predicted to join San Diego's NL West rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Most of the winter’s high-end relievers remain unsigned," R.J Anderson of CBS Sports wrote. "Scott’s an obvious target for every contender and was linked to both the Yankees and Dodgers earlier this winter. The Yankees have since traded for Devin Williams while the Dodgers have yet to add anyone to their bullpen. The Dodgers don’t lose a lot of bidding wars, so we’ll go ahead and pencil them in."
Sources around the industry speculate Scott is seeking a four-year, $80 million contract. The left-hander's desire to sign such a sizable deal makes the idea of Scott returning to San Diego seem slim.
Scott sported a 1.75 ERA with 84 strikeouts across 72 innings in 2024. The reliever has recorded 54 saves in 67 attempts over the last three seasons. The addition of Scott at the trade deadline helped the Padres create arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball.
Though the Padres made a first-round exit, San Diego was considered the strongest team in the majors. From a dynamic lineup to a lights out pitching staff, the Padres had it all in 2024.
Now, the question is: How will the Padres maintain a talented roster, while also shedding payroll?
It's unclear how the organization will resolve its financial issues this winter, but Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller revealed it's been a very active offseason behind the scenes.
“We definitely have a lot of things that we were able to do and could line up on,” Preller toldKevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune at the Winter Meetings in Dallas. “We’ll see where it all takes us in the next couple weeks. … Even though we haven’t lined up on anything from a trade or free-agent standpoint, it’s been super active. Way further ahead from a knowledge standpoint today than we were when we got here on Sunday.”
There is speculation the Padres may be holding off on making any major league signings or trades until Roki Sasaki signs with a team. If the Padres land Sasaki, the team gains a starting pitcher at a discounted price. If San Diego loses out on Sasaki, there will be an open slot in the starting rotation.
