Padres' $97.2 Million Star Linked to 2 AL East Teams as Free Agency Looms
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King is expected to get paid during the winter free agent period after putting together several years of high-level production.
King, when healthy, has been the Padres' best pitcher this season, though a mysterious shoulder injury and a knee injury have left him on the sidelines since May.
He made his return to the rotation in August for one start after rehabbing his shoulder, but his knee started acting up during his comeback start.
Still, despite missing time with injuries, he should opt-out of his mutual option to secure a long-term deal.
His market value, according to Spotrac, is $97.2 million, which may end up being too pricey for the Padres, even if they want to keep him.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com found two American League East teams that could use King should he not return to the Padres — the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.
"King has quietly emerged as one of the game’s top starters since making the move from the bullpen, posting a 2.92 ERA in his two seasons in the Padres’ rotation," Feinsand wrote regarding King's free agency.
"The right-hander has been limited to 11 starts this season due to a nerve impingement near his shoulder, but assuming he returns and shows that he’s healthy, King -- who is expected to decline his $15 million mutual option to become a free agent -- should be one of the most sought-after arms during the offseason."
According to several reports from team insiders, the Padres do indeed want to keep King.
They also have Dylan Cease as a pending free agent as well, and the organization, which already has a high payroll, will need to decide between one of the two starts for all intents and purposes.
Through 11 starts this season, he has a 1.4 WAR, 3.31 FIP, along with expected numbers that are not too far off his actual figures.
The injuries could lower the price tag for the Padres a bit, but the reality is that King will get a multiyear deal worth nine figures.
The organization needs to be prepared to spend that kind of money, or risk losing their top pitcher.
