Padres Accomplish Insane MLB History Not Done Since 1889
The San Diego Padres became the first MLB team to score more than 20 runs and have their starter throw a complete game shutout since the Cincinnati Red Stockings in 1889 during their 21-0 rout of the Colorado Rockies Saturday evening.
Right-hander Stephen Kolek took the mound for the Friars and pitched his first career complete game in his second ever start. He gave up five hits and issued two walks while striking out seven during the outing.
Kolek made 42 appearances from the bullpen in the 2024 season. He has not allowed a run in either of his starts in 2025 across 14.1 innings.
The Padres posted their highest run total of the season during the game, and the second highest single-game run total in MLB this season behind the Cincinnati Reds. It was the largest margin of victory in a shutout this season.
Gavin Sheets, Jason Heyward and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit a home run during the contest, during which every Padre to step to the plate reached base safely at least once. All Padres starters except Heyward recorded multi-hit games.
Jackson Merrill stayed hot following his return from a hamstring injury last week, going 4-for-6 with two RBIs. He missed Sunday's game with an illness.
The Padres faced the Rockies in a series once before in this season, which they swept and did not concede a run. After Sunday's game, the Rockies announced the firing of manager Bud Black, who previously managed the Padres from 2007-15. Despite Sunday's win, the Rockies still sit at 7-33, which is the worst record in MLB.
The Padres will look to carry their momentum into a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, who sit last in the AL West.
