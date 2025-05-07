Padres Ace Predicted to Cost Over $100 Million in Free Agency
ESPN baseball columnist Jeff Passan named San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King as a potential candidate to receive a $100 million-plus contract when he enters free agency at the end of this season.
King's one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Padres is set to expire at the end of the season, with the right-hander likely to decline his $15 million mutual option. He currently holds the 78th-largest contract among starting pitchers in Major League Baseball.
Currently, only 18 pitchers in MLB have contracts larger than or equal to $100 million, including King's Padre teammates Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. Spotrac places King's market value at a four-year, $71 million contract as of this point in the season.
Since joining San Diego from the New York Yankees as a key piece in the Juan Soto deal in December 2023, King has become a full-time starter and one of the most dominant pitchers in the National League.
King averaged 10.42 K/9 and maintained an ERA of 2.95 in 2024, both of which were good for fourth in the National League. He was named to the All-MLB Second Team for his efforts.
He has continued to work this season, as his 2.22 ERA ranks fifth among NL pitchers. His batting average against of ,186 places him fourth in the NL.
Opposing batters are hitting under .200 against his most used pitch, his sinker, which has generated nearly half of his strikeouts this season. Passan named King "the best pitcher in the class."
"King's sinker and slider have elite movement, and his command of his four-pitch arsenal is exceptional," Passan wrote. "He strikes out oodles of hitters, maintains his velocity and could wind up with a bigger deal in free agency than his teammate with flashier stuff who's listed next on this list (Dylan Cease)."
