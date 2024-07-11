Padres Achieve Dubious Feat They've Avoided Since 1974
The San Diego Padres' flaming-hot offense has been cooled off by starting pitchers from the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.
In the past three games, San Diego has only mustered 14 hits combined. On Sunday, D-backs starter Ryne Nelson, who they had success against before, brought a 5.42 ERA into that game. The Padres lost 9-1 and had four hits.
“Yeah, I can’t live in the past with Nelson, man,” Shildt said when the two-game run of impotence was broached after Tuesday night’s game. “If we’re gonna live in the past, let’s appreciate the good offense prior to that.”
Seattle starter Logan Gilbert showed why he's on the American League All-Star team Tuesday. He only needed 87 pitches to get through 7.2 innings, limiting the Padres to four hits and striking out seven. Donovan Solano was the only baserunner in the first five innings and an inning-ending double-play meant Gilbert had faced the minimum on 45 pitches. Seattle won 8-3.
The Padres were shut out Wednesday by Bryce Miller and three relievers. When David Peralta batted in the second inning with runners on first and second, it ended a remarkable streak.
As noted by Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres did not bat with a runner in scoring position in either the finale of the D-Backs series on Sunday or the opener of the Seattle series Tuesday. It was the first time that has happened to a Padres team since 1974, added Acee.