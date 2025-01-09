Padres Agree to New Contract With Luis Arraez, Dylan Cease, Others to Avoid Arbitration
Thursday is the deadline for Major League Baseball teams to exchange contract numbers with all their arbitration-eligible players. If they cannot agree to a figure, the two sides will head to arbitration to finalize the contract for the 2025 season.
The San Diego Padres have a handful of arbitration-eligible players heading into Thursday. Here's all the latest updates.
Padres Arbitration Tracker
Luis Arraez: The Padres and infielder Luis Arraez have settled on a $14 million contract for the 2025 season. Arraez has been in trade rumors all offseason long, but now, the Friars will at least know what he costs for next season.
Dylan Cease: The Padres and right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease have reached agreement on a $13.75 million contract for the 2025 season to avoid arbitration.
Jason Adam: The Padres and right-handed pitcher Jason Adam have agreed to a $4.8 million contract to avoid arbitration.
Adrian Morejon: The Padres and left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon agreed to a $2 million contract to avoid arbitration.
Luis Campusano: The Padres and catcher Luis Campusano agreed to a $1 million contract to avoid arbitration.
This story will be updated with more reported agreements.