Padres All-Star Denies Dodger's Diss 'Lit a Fire' Under Him
San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar took exception to an inside pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone when the Padres were visiting the Dodgers back in April. The benches cleared but it didn't amount to anything more than shouting.
After the game, Dodgers catcher Will Smith candidly used the word "irrelevant" to describe Profar. Since then, Profar has carried the Padres and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.
“People say it was him that lit a fire,” Profar said. “It wasn’t him.”
The two played on the same team representing the National League in a 5-3 loss on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Despite the rivalry between their respective teams, Profar doesn't see Smith as an enemy.
“It doesn’t matter,” Profar said. “It’s going to be OK. He’s another baseball player. He’s not the enemy. I have seen enemies in front of me before. Really, real enemies in Curaçao. Will Smith is a baseball player.”
The fire for Profar stems from last season's disappointing performance in Colorado and his incredibly low contract agreement with the Padres. He signed for $1 million.
Profar has earned $300,000 in playing time incentives and is seven plate appearances from adding another $200,000. He could earn another $1 million if he were to reach 600 plate appearances.
“I worked hard,” he said. “The hard work is paying off.”