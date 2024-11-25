Padres All-Star Free Agent Drawing Interest From AL Powerhouse
The San Diego Padres turned heads when they managed to sign former All-Star catcher Elias Diaz last season after the Colorado Rockies failed to trade him at the deadline.
Although he was a highly sought-after player at the trade deadline, Diaz remained with the Rockies. He was eventually waived by Colorado and claimed by the Padres.
Díaz, 33, became a standout in the 2023 All-Star Game as a member of the Rockies with a pivotal two-run homer off Orioles closer Félix Bautista, helping the National League secure a 3-2 win over the American League. His performance earned him MVP honors in Seattle, capping off a career-best season with the Colorado Rockies, where he posted a .267 batting average, 14 home runs, and 72 RBIs.
Now, as a free agent, the Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a potential suitor as they look for a backup to Adley Rutschman.
In a recent interview, general manager Mike Elias told MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM that he wants to find another catcher, citing the need for a backup.
“We also need more catching to go with Adley Rutschman. James McCann is a free agent right now,” Elias said. “So we've got a lot of guys who have been big parts of this team that are exploring free agency right now. Hopefully, we can bring them back.”
Despite his strong All-Star campaign two seasons ago, Díaz's 2024 season was less impactful.
Díaz batted .270 with five home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games before being released by the Rockies in August. Afterward, he signed a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres and was called up during September’s roster expansions.
Over his 10-year career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies, Díaz has a .252 batting average, 61 home runs, and 294 RBIs in 712 games.
Díaz's experience and ability to manage a pitching staff could be an asset to an Orioles team aiming to build on its recent success, especially if Baltimore chooses not to bring back James McCann. Additionally, Diaz's offensive abilities, especially his knack for delivering in key moments, would provide a boost to the team’s bench depth.
The Orioles are not anticipated to make major roster changes this offseason, as their infield and outfield are mostly intact. However, adding a veteran like Díaz could help fill specific needs while preserving roster flexibility.
