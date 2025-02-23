Padres All-Star is Now Fully Healthy, And Sends Warning to Opposing Pitchers
Despite winning his third consecutive batting title in 2024, San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez was not competing at full form.
A torn ligament in his left thumb prevented Arraez from being fully healthy last season, but the All-Star is fully recovered. As for how much the injury tormented him last season, Arraez told The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee just how much he endured in 2024.
“Ooh, a lot,” Arraez said. “A lot. I don’t want to put any excuse, but I’m a human.”
Padres manager Mike Shildt heaped high praise for Arraez's accomplishments last season, despite having a torn ligament in his left thumb.
“How he won a batting title without basically a thumb … was beyond impressive,” Shildt said. “To still mentally compete with that kind of physical ailment and compete well and still lead us into the playoffs, very, very impressive. … And now he looks healthy, and watch out.”
Now that Arraez has reached 100 percent health, he sent a warning to opposing pitchers.
“I don’t feel anything in my thumb,” Arraez said. “It is a good sign, you know. So I think it’s a lot of problem for the pitchers this year.”
“I got jammed yesterday, and I didn’t feel anything,” Arraez added. “That’s a good sign. … I feel like I got a new thumb.”
Arraez recorded a .345 on-base percentage in 520 trips to the plate as the Padres’ leadoff hitter last season. It was the highest on-base percentage in 18 years by any Friar with at least 400 plate appearances in the leadoff spot.
Arraez gave the Padres a true leadoff hitter for the first time in almost two decades, a testament to his value for San Diego.
If Arraez accomplished all that he did last season, what will he do in 2025?
