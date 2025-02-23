Inside The Padres

Padres All-Star is Now Fully Healthy, And Sends Warning to Opposing Pitchers

Sep 7, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) singles during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images
Despite winning his third consecutive batting title in 2024, San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez was not competing at full form.

A torn ligament in his left thumb prevented Arraez from being fully healthy last season, but the All-Star is fully recovered. As for how much the injury tormented him last season, Arraez told The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee just how much he endured in 2024.

“Ooh, a lot,” Arraez said. “A lot. I don’t want to put any excuse, but I’m a human.”

Padres manager Mike Shildt heaped high praise for Arraez's accomplishments last season, despite having a torn ligament in his left thumb.

“How he won a batting title without basically a thumb … was beyond impressive,” Shildt said. “To still mentally compete with that kind of physical ailment and compete well and still lead us into the playoffs, very, very impressive. … And now he looks healthy, and watch out.”

Now that Arraez has reached 100 percent health, he sent a warning to opposing pitchers.

“I don’t feel anything in my thumb,” Arraez said. “It is a good sign, you know. So I think it’s a lot of problem for the pitchers this year.”

“I got jammed yesterday, and I didn’t feel anything,” Arraez added. “That’s a good sign. … I feel like I got a new thumb.”

Arraez recorded a .345 on-base percentage in 520 trips to the plate as the Padres’ leadoff hitter last season. It was the highest on-base percentage in 18 years by any Friar with at least 400 plate appearances in the leadoff spot.

Arraez gave the Padres a true leadoff hitter for the first time in almost two decades, a testament to his value for San Diego.

If Arraez accomplished all that he did last season, what will he do in 2025?

