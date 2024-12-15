Padres All-Star Predicted to Leave for AL Contender in $70 Million Free Agent Deal
The roster likely won't look the same for the San Diego Padres in 2025. As the organization looks to cut its payroll, losing star talent is inevitable.
One player that could leave San Diego this winter is reliever Tanner Scott, who has garnered interest from several teams. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts the left-hander to land with the Texas Rangers on a four-year, $70 million deal.
"The Rangers might be most desperate of all, though," Miller wrote. "Bullpen woes were what was supposed to keep them from winning the World Series in 2023, and now they've lost pretty much their entire 2024 'pen. Kirby Yates, David Robertson, José Ureña, José Leclerc and Andrew Chafin are all out of the picture, leaving minor league acquisition Luis Curvelo as possibly their top candidate for save situations.
"That could change in a big way by adding a proven star like Scott, who should fit within their budget even after re-signing Nathan Eovaldi for $75M."
In 2024, Scott was listed as the second most valuable relief pitcher in MLB, according to Baseball-Reference. The 2024 campaign was a breakout season for Scott, a reliever that sported a 4.61 ERA and 1.56 WHIP from 2017-22.
During the regular season, Scott posted a 1.75 ERA, 2.92 FIP and 1.13 WHIP across 72 innings while striking out 28.6 percent of hitters and walking 12.2 percent.
His track record certainly lowers Scott's value on the market, but he is still one of the most sought after relievers this winter. Especially after the Yankees signed Devin Williams, many teams have turned their focus to Scott.
Scott, 30, has garnered interest from teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. There is speculation that Scott and the Dodgers are mutually interested in a potential signing.
The Dodgers are focused on adding a high-leverage reliever like Scott, making him a good fit for the team. Additionally, Los Angeles has the financial flexibility to land the southpaw.
It's highly unlikely Scott will be a Padre next season, but the team will face him often if he joins NL West rivals, the Dodgers.
