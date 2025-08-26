Padres All-Star Predicted to Opt Out, Seek Massive Contract in Free Agency
San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez has an opt out in his contract ahead of this offseason, when he can become a free agent.
Suarez's option for the coming season is $8 million, but his status as an All-Star and one of the most reliable closers in baseball should have him earn a good deal more.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com predicts that he will indeed pass up the remaining two years and $16 million left on his deal to test the market.
"An All-Star in each of the past two seasons, Suarez has proven to be one of the more reliable closers in the game," Feinsand wrote in a story.
"With a league-high 34 saves, Suarez will surely find a higher AAV than $8 million in free agency despite his age, so he will decline his options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised or declined simultaneously after the season."
Suarez has made 57 appearances this season, netting 34 saves and posting a 3.09 ERA. His fastball sits around 98.6 mph, and although he is 34 years, he has been a consistent arm since entering MLB back in 2022.
He has been a closer over the past two seasons, and one of the best in the league. He is having an impressive 1.9 WAR season, and is the closer in what is an elite Padres bullpen.
According to FanGraphs, Suarez's season is worth $15.5 million, a decent ballpark of what he could expect in free agency.
Spotrac projects that Suarez is worth a two-year, $29.2 million deal. It would rank fourth among relievers if he got a deal in that ballpark.
Reliable closers tend to get paid during free agency and Suarez sjpi;d get a long-term, big-money deal — whether it be from the Padres or another team.
At the trade deadline, there were several rumors indicating that the Padres may shop Suarez instead of risking losing him for nothing.
Ultimately, as part of the team's push for the playoffs, the Padres retained Suarez. They added Athletics closer Mason Miller, bolstering the bullpen and potentially providing the team with a long-term replacement for Suarez.
The Padres already have a high payroll, and with Michael King, Dylan Cease, and Luis Arraez also hitting the open market, there could be big changes in San Diego next season.
