Padres All-Star Predicted to Win Major End of Season Award
The San Diego Padres are meeting their preseason expectations as a World Series contender. While the roster is deep throughout the field, several stars are leading the way.
One of those stars is Robert Suarez, who has been one of the standout performers of a dominant pitching staff for San Diego.
Newsweek writer Noah Camras predicts that the lights-out closer Robert Suarez will win the National League Reliever of the Year award after the season.
Suarez has been one of the best relievers in baseball since breaking into the major leagues with San Diego in 2022.
This season, he is throwing a fastball that averages 98.6 mph, along with a sinker and changeup, creating a simple yet dangerous pitch mix.
Through 19 innings, Suarez has allowed six runs, recorded 21 strikeouts, issued eight walks, and secured 15 saves one-quarter of the way through the season.
His ERA is an impressive 2.84 ERA, with no home-runs allowed so far and a BAPIP of .171.
These kinds of figures are set to give Suarez a massive payday, whether it is with the Padres or someone else, and it should translate to a Reliever of the Year award for the Venezuelan.
His figures are much more impressive considering that five of the six runs he has allowed came during one disastrous outing on May 12 against the Los Angeles Angels, where he walked four batters, gave up five runs, and only managed to get one batter out after 33 pitches.
He got absolutely rocked that day; however, if that game were removed from his stat line, his numbers would be remarkably good, placing him rightly as the favorite as a reliever, especially considering these kinds of blows tend to happen occasionally.
Perhaps Fernando Tatis Jr. can continue his MVP-caliber season and challenge the alien known as Shohei Ohtani, or Michael King or Dylan Cease can capture an NL Cy Young. But Suarez for Reliever of the Year looks like the most likely award coming to San Diego as of now.
