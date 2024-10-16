Padres All-Star Undergoes Major Surgery, Provides Update on Social Media
San Diego Padres All-Star Luis Arraez announced Wednesday on social media that he underwent surgery on his thumb.
Arraez revealed he was dealing with the injury for half the season, but was able to play through the pain. He determined that surgery was the best course of action following the conclusion of the season.
"Today, I underwent surgery on my thumb after pushing through an injured half of the season," Arraez announced. "Despite the pain, I continued to play, but it became clear that surgery was necessary to fully recover. The procedure went smoothly, and I’m now focused on healing and getting back."
Arraez began his season with the Miami Marlins before being traded to the Padres in May. With San Diego, Arraez hit .318 with four home runs and 41 runs batted in across 117 games. In total, he hit .314, which led the National League. That gave him a third consecutive batting title, and he accomplished it with a third different team. In 2023, he won the batting title with the Marlins. In 2022, he won the batting title with the Minnesota Twins.
Arraez has established himself as one of the premier contact hitters in baseball. He had just 18 strikeouts across his 524 plate appearances with the Padres this season.
In the playoffs, Arraez hit .226, going 7-for-31 with four runs scored.
Arraez is entering his final year of team control. He's arbitration-eligible this offseason, before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
Arraez is a three-time All-Star and can play all over the infield. He's become a key member of this Padres team, and will work to get healthy in time for spring training.