Padres All-Star Wants to See Friars Make Major Additions at Trade Deadline
San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts said he hopes the Padres will make some additions at the 2025 trade deadline, much like they have in recent seasons.
The Padres are no strangers to mid-season trades, as they brought in five players just before the deadline in 2024. They could look to do the same this season, as they are looking for a small spark to boost them over the San Francisco Giants, with whom they have been fighting for the final NL Wild Card spot.
“Knowing him, he tends to go in that area,” Bogaerts said of Padres general manager A.J. Preller. “I have a couple years here, and we’ve had some nice additions towards the break and throughout the deadline. So, hopefully we have another nice one.”
According to reports, the Padres are actively in the market for some upgrades, mainly a catcher and a left fielder. After Jurickson Profar left in the offseason, the Padres tried to fill the hole the All-Star left with a platoon of Connor Joe and Jason Heyward, however neither of the two are still on the team.
As far as catcher goes, the Padres are looking for a bat to bolster their lineup as they head into the second half. Martin Maldonado and Elias Diaz, while considered above average defenders, both have negative fielding run values, and have offered very little at the plate this season. Padres catchers this season have a bottom-five batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage in MLB.
The Padres, as usual, have no shortage of prospects to deal, and could even throw top-two prospects Ethan Salas and Leo De Vries into a deal if the pot is sweet enough. If they are to make an overhaul, though, it will need to be quick, as the trade deadline is approaching quickly.
The Friars are 0.5 games ahead of the Giants in the NL Wild Card race, and will hope to keep it that way when they come back from the All-Star break. They open the second half with a 10-game road trip, which begins against the Washington Nationals on Friday at 3:45 p.m. PT.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.