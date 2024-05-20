Padres All-Star Xander Bogaerts Exits Monday's Game With Apparent Injury
Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts has left Monday's first game against the Atlanta Braves early after suffering an apparent shoulder injury.
Bogaerts tried to make a diving stop on a ground ball, and slammed his shoulder onto the dirt. He was checked by trainers, before being removed from the game in the bottom of the third inning.
Here's a video of the play:
Bogaerts was playing second base, and attempted to make a diving stop on a Ronald Acuna Jr. line drive. Unfortunately, his shoulder planted in the dirt, and he came up in immediate pain.
Boagerts was replaced by Tyler Wade at second base.
Bogaerts has been struggling this season, slashing .219/.265/.316 with four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 40 strikeouts. The 12-year veteran moved over to second base this year to allow Ha-Seong Kim to play shortstop, and has been an above average defender this season, averaging four outs above average. Unfortunately, his bat hasn't been able to catch up, as his .581 OPS would be the lowest of his career.
However, he was finally starting to put things together, as he was in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. Hopefully this shoulder injury wasn't as bad as it looked, but the Padres should provide an update by the end of the game.
The Padres were down 5-0 when Bogaerts left the game. This is the first game of a doubleheader on Monday to make up for Saturday's postponed game.