Padres Among Top Landing Spots for Projected $700 Million Superstar
Juan Soto is set to be one of the most talked-about players this offseason as he prepares for his first trip to free agency, coming off a season where he narrowly missed out on a World Series title.
Could he return to San Diego?
Jon Heyman of the New York Post think so.
In a video for Bleacher Report, Heyman identified seven potential landing spots for Juan Soto: the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays.
Heyman and Bleacher Reporter list 10 possible suitors for Soto with the Padres ranked No. 10.
While it’s unlikely that Soto will return to the San Diego Padres, the possibility of him staying in a Padres uniform was actually more realistic than many people realize.
"[Padres owner] Peter [Seidler] and I were knee-deep in Juan Soto [contract] discussions," agent Scott Boras told reporters. "Well advanced. His illness really stopped the process because we knew the organization would be different. He wanted to push it through even though he was ill."
At just 26 years old, the outfielder is already destined for the Hall of Fame and stands as one of baseball's true superstars. His age means that his next contract will cover mostly his prime years, unlike many long-term deals where teams often pay for a player’s late-career decline.
While his destination is up in the air, it will cost teams several zeroes.
"The industry agrees the floor for his contract will be $500 million," wrote Jeff Passan of ESPN while citing his age as much as his skill for the logic behind that figure.
Soto is likely seeking a contract of at least 10 years, possibly extending up to 15 if he prioritizes long-term security this offseason.
In 2022, he reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension from the Nationals, and his performance since has only strengthened his bargaining position, suggesting he’ll aim for an even higher figure. Shohei Ohtani’s recent 10-year, $700 million deal has a present-day value of around $460 million after accounting for deferred payments, a benchmark Soto may look to surpass.
Earlier predictions estimated that Soto could secure a 15-year, $600 million deal, which could represent the upper end of his market value.
Such figures are likely to be discussed this winter for a player who posted a remarkable .288/.419/.569 line, with a 178 OPS+, 31 doubles, 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and 7.9 WAR in 157 games during his debut season in Yankee pinstripes.